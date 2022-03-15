Sign up
164 / 365
Extras: A Love Letter To Ukraine wwm
The world wide minute picture for today, snatched and brightened as the sun was going down again.
Alongside others, this is a love letter to Ukraine. ❤️🇺🇦
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1976
photos
165
followers
71
following
44% complete
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
164
1773
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th March 2022 5:47pm
Tags
wwm2022
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
. Because you reminded me and your image was so lovely.
March 15th, 2022
