166 / 365
I spoke too soon....
Further to my main photo, we have now ALL tested positive in our house. Bleugh!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2185
photos
165
followers
66
following
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th October 2022 9:39am
Privacy
Phil Sandford
ace
Oh No !!! I do hope the jabs make it as mild as it can be.
We're doing battle with our local GP Surgery at the moment; Carole is overdue her booster, had texts and letters from NHS and the surgery and when clicking on the link, it simply says there are no appointments. Scandalous really.
Enough about our problems, get well soon all of you
October 10th, 2022
Annie D
ace
at least you are all in it together and don't have to isolate separately - hope you all feel ok :)
October 10th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Oh dear, you really have had a bad run lately. I hope you all have mild symptoms, not sure if it’s a good or bad thing that you are all positive together.
October 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Rule of thirds applies to more than photography then! Yikes.
Hope that symptoms are not too debilitating.
October 10th, 2022
Hope that symptoms are not too debilitating.