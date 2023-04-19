Sign up
168 / 365
EXTRAS: Daisy Play
The first shot is the original (and my main photo today) and is telling me my path needs weeding LOL. Played on Affinity with Voronoi, colour shift and posterise to see what would happen. Wouldn't it be fun to have daisies with blue middles?
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2362
photos
159
followers
71
following
46% complete
View this month »
