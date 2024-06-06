Extras: "Be brave and face it"

I watched Rob Burrow's moving video released after his death. "My final message to you is whatever your personal battle be brave and face it." Amazing man, huge respect for him ❤



This morning, I got in my car for the first time to drive it back to the area where the truck hit me exactly 3 weeks ago. Having not realised before that once you have PTSD it is for life and although I worked so hard to get past its symptoms, it can flare up in moments of trauma, I had to face it again. The loud suicidal thoughts, the panic attacks, anxiety, anger, tearfulness, fear of people, fear of crowds, fear of traffic.....all have had to be faced again when I had got past them and thought them gone.



I did it. I drove there and back for my appointment. I had frequent moments of panic, anxiety, tears rolling down my face and I even screamed twice, but I made it there. And I made it home. Recovery is not linear. But I did it before and now I have to do it again. One day at a time, keeping up trying to be brave and facing my personal battles. Why am I telling you? Because if you are struggling with something, I encourage you to do the same. It's the only way through. Big love to anyone who needs it today ❤