Extras: Batemans

The lovely exterior of the former home of Rudyard Kipling at Burwash in East Sussex. The carved date above the entrance reads 1634, but parts of the house are even older than that.



Rudyard and his wife Caroline bought the house in 1902 after instantly falling in love with it and set about renovating it.



He wrote "we have loved it ever since our first sight of it… We entered and felt her Spirit – her Feng Shui – to be good. We went through every room and found no shadows of ancient regrets, stifled miseries, nor any menace, though her new end was three hundred years old… A real house in which to settle down."