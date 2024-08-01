Previous
Extras: Batemans by casablanca
172 / 365

Extras: Batemans

Quite a lot of people arrived at the same moment as us, so the entrance hall at Batemans was a tad crowded. Snapped this partial shot through the door to the stairwell.

The oldest working clock in the NT is in the entrance hall and paintings, a tapestry, brass server and a rather splendid table with fascinating chairs. Will post the detail on the chair tomorrow.

All the rooms are panelled in a very dark wood, so photography inside was difficult and most of the rooms quite small. A number of them won't be presented here because the images simply didn't have sufficient light, but I have some.
1st August 2024

Casablanca

@casablanca
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely framing of this beautiful and interesting room. Looking forward to seeing more.
August 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I like the panelling on the wall
August 1st, 2024  
