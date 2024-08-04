Extras: Batemans 5

This is from Rudyard's daughter Elsie's downstairs sitting room, which also contains a piano, small table and armchair. Again very dark and my photos mostly failed (flash not allowed, of course) but I did get this shot of her writing desk that I could brighten in processing. The letter simply signed "your Dad" to her and the first paragraph made me laugh.



"A letter just in from Miss Blackie announces that you sleep like a pig and eat like one. This is perhaps not quite the way Miss B. puts it but it's the general sense of the remark. I am glad to hear it, said Mr Campbell. Sleep and nutrition are good for the young."