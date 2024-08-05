Previous
Extras: Batemans 6
Extras: Batemans 6

"Who cares to tell truth to a letter-writer?" Kim answered, feeling Mahbub's palm on his heart.

John Lockwood Kipling was Rudyard's father and he was an art teacher and also an illustrator and museum curator. There is an upstairs room at Batemans that contains a series of framed plaster reliefs he created for Rudyard portraying scenes from various books that he wrote. This particular one is called Kim and the Letter Writer and, of course, is based on his book "Kim."

The book is a colourful descriptive story of Kim, an Irish orphan in India who becomes the disciple of a Tibetan monk at the same time as learning the skills of espionage from the British Secret Service.
Casablanca

Susan Wakely
Interesting piece.
August 5th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely capture and a great and interesting narrative.
August 5th, 2024  
