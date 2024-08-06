Previous
Extras: Batemans 7 by casablanca
177 / 365

Extras: Batemans 7

This was very special to see. In the same room as the plaster reliefs, this is Kipling's Nobel Prize for Literature, which was given to him in 1907.

The translation reads as follows:

"At the sitting of November 7th, 1907, in accordance with the instructions of the last will and testament executed on November 27th, 1895, by Alfred Nobel has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Literature for the present year to Rudyard Kipling, on account of the great power of observation, the original conception and also the virile comprehension and art of narration that distinguish his literary creations."
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful this is, it must have been so interesting to browse around.
August 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is amazing!
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise