Extras: Batemans 7

This was very special to see. In the same room as the plaster reliefs, this is Kipling's Nobel Prize for Literature, which was given to him in 1907.



The translation reads as follows:



"At the sitting of November 7th, 1907, in accordance with the instructions of the last will and testament executed on November 27th, 1895, by Alfred Nobel has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Literature for the present year to Rudyard Kipling, on account of the great power of observation, the original conception and also the virile comprehension and art of narration that distinguish his literary creations."