Previous
Extras: Bateman's 8 by casablanca
178 / 365

Extras: Bateman's 8

John Kipling was the son of Rudyard and Caroline. He was initially turned down by the Navy and the Army because of his short sight, something he shared with his father. Rudyard was very influential and wrote a lot of propaganda for the Government in support of the British war aims, so he used his influence to gain John a commission with the Irish Guards. He was just 18 years old when he went missing at the Battle of Loos in 1915. He was last seen blundering, bleeding in the face and screaming towards the enemy lines that he couldn't really see, but no trace of him after that. His parents searched and searched for him but they sadly never found him.

His bedroom is set up as it would have been with bed made, sports equipment in the wardrobe and his school uniform hung on the bedstead. Poignant but also touches of humour remained. Absolutely loved this framed print on cloth on the wall. Laughed out loud when we saw it and hoped there were not any Scots in the room!
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and textures of this old map. I love reading your interesting narratives which are all new to me.
August 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely narrative and map!!! ;-)
August 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann ha ha, I thought of you!! Hysterical, isn't it?
August 7th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great map!
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
At least he wasn’t looking for a job in cartography.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise