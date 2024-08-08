Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Extras: Bateman's 9
This is the en suite bathroom off John Kipling's bedroom (see yesterday). No plumbing in there, but simply a po on the lower shelf and this attractive jug, bowl and sponge on the upper shelf for washing. The Delft style tiling was rather appealing.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Kathy A
ace
I like all that blue and white
August 8th, 2024
