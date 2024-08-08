Previous
Extras: Bateman's 9 by casablanca
179 / 365

Extras: Bateman's 9

This is the en suite bathroom off John Kipling's bedroom (see yesterday). No plumbing in there, but simply a po on the lower shelf and this attractive jug, bowl and sponge on the upper shelf for washing. The Delft style tiling was rather appealing.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I like all that blue and white
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise