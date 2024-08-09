Extras: Bateman's 10

This mouse was put there by Rudyard and sticks out of a broken bit of wood panelling on the staircase down towards the kitchen. I have forgotten its name annoyingly - the guide did tell me - but there is another mouse hidden behind a bit of panelling in the leather-walled dining room and his name is Dusty. He would often have little treats of sweets hidden there for children.



This room was extremely dark and had the most depressing painting above the fireplace, which was up there because it had been a gift and they felt obliged. Rudyard used to sit opposite it because he was so short sighted he couldn't see it and it saved anyone else from having to face it!