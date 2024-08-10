Extras: Bateman's 11

The back garden at Bateman's is beautiful. Magnificent formal pond with lots of very active goldfish, statues, lovely shrub and flower beds and views to the house.



The grounds are extensive and cover 12 acres, including a river, an old mill, rose gardens as Kipling was particularly fond of roses and the wider estate walks lead you through the Dudwell Valley with lots of wildlife and shaded ponds. A little paradise outside and the grounds are full of light, a big contrast to the inside of the house. Very pleasant place to wander and Kipling said it made him feel like an English country gentleman.