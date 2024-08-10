Previous
Extras: Bateman's 11 by casablanca
Extras: Bateman's 11

The back garden at Bateman's is beautiful. Magnificent formal pond with lots of very active goldfish, statues, lovely shrub and flower beds and views to the house.

The grounds are extensive and cover 12 acres, including a river, an old mill, rose gardens as Kipling was particularly fond of roses and the wider estate walks lead you through the Dudwell Valley with lots of wildlife and shaded ponds. A little paradise outside and the grounds are full of light, a big contrast to the inside of the house. Very pleasant place to wander and Kipling said it made him feel like an English country gentleman.
Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
Obviously there are so many views here worth a photo! I've never heard of it but now I'm going to investigate!
August 10th, 2024  
