Extras: Bateman's 12 by casablanca
Extras: Bateman's 12

"It's later than you think" reads the inscription on this sundial in Kipling's beautiful gardens. I rather liked that. It was positioned accurately too and the time was spot on for GMT, rather than this exasperating bi-annual faff of pretending we can control time and changing the clocks by an hour. Personally think we should just live and we would do what our ancestors have done for millennia and flow with the natural light changes of the seasons.

This is my final image in this series, though I have one more that I shall post on my main album tomorrow from the cafe. Hope you have enjoyed this meander around a small fraction of what is possible to see and enjoy at Rudyard Kipling's former home, Bateman's. If you ever get the chance to visit, it is well worth it.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
wonderful capture and textures.
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great time piece.
August 11th, 2024  
