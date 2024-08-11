Extras: Bateman's 12

"It's later than you think" reads the inscription on this sundial in Kipling's beautiful gardens. I rather liked that. It was positioned accurately too and the time was spot on for GMT, rather than this exasperating bi-annual faff of pretending we can control time and changing the clocks by an hour. Personally think we should just live and we would do what our ancestors have done for millennia and flow with the natural light changes of the seasons.



This is my final image in this series, though I have one more that I shall post on my main album tomorrow from the cafe. Hope you have enjoyed this meander around a small fraction of what is possible to see and enjoy at Rudyard Kipling's former home, Bateman's. If you ever get the chance to visit, it is well worth it.