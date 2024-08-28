EXTRAS: B&W version of today's natural mono

For those of you who were struggling to believe the image today was a natural black and white, here it is changed to black and white for you. It is not the same. The natural one has tints of yellow and green that the camera could see, but the brightness had removed the capacity to read magenta and cyan.



The natural phenomenon is all about what can be perceived when light levels are either very high or very low.



No editing on this except to transform to B&W