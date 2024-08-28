Previous
EXTRAS: B&W version of today's natural mono by casablanca
EXTRAS: B&W version of today's natural mono

For those of you who were struggling to believe the image today was a natural black and white, here it is changed to black and white for you. It is not the same. The natural one has tints of yellow and green that the camera could see, but the brightness had removed the capacity to read magenta and cyan.

The natural phenomenon is all about what can be perceived when light levels are either very high or very low.

No editing on this except to transform to B&W
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Original colour photo that turned out natural mono is here:
https://365project.org/casablanca/2024/2024-08-28

It is unedited so it was as it came and a natural black and white.

For @bjywamer @pej76
August 28th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Ah. Now I see the difference. Thank you for taking the time to explain and demonstrate the differences.
August 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A very slight difference on the surface but as a whole picture I like the natural one best. That slight lack of pigment which you can’t really see by the naked eye does make a difference.
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@pej76 As if you hadn't had enough eye issues lately without my picture being complicated!! Glad it helped to show the alternative.
August 28th, 2024  
