EXTRAS: Happiness is... by casablanca
185 / 365

EXTRAS: Happiness is...

... having "Red Squirrel" Jackie to visit! We were due to meet at RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall, but my back wasn't up to the journey so she kindly diverted to my home instead and we had lunch.

Why is she Red Squirrel Jackie? Because the first time we met, back in October 2018, we stood next to each other photographing a red squirrel in a clearing on Brownsea Island, had a conversation and parted without ever knowing we already "knew" each other on here!

Now we meet on purpose and it is always a joy. Thanks for coming, m'dear!
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great selfie and I loved your story. How wonderful to meet up.
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact