EXTRAS: Theatre Trip

Following on from my photo of Westminster on Extras yesterday, this was the play we saw. Got the idea from Issi @jamibann who saw it recently with her friend.
Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution" presented as theatre in the round in the historic council chambers of County Hall where the GLC (Greater London Council) met. In my school days, "Red Ken" Livingstone was known for his antagonism towards Mrs Thatcher from this building across the Thames to the Houses of Parliament opposite.
Glorious place to see a play and very suited to this particular one.
The images are:
Top: a pano of part of the chamber
Left: main chamber
Centre: marble carving showing leaders of the GLC until its closedown in 1986
Right: the seat where I sat, C64, with its wooden and red leather folded table and the little slider beneath for voting. You can make out my trusty golden walking stick leaning against the wood on the right!
Every photo in your collage is interesting