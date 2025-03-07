EXTRAS: Theatre Trip

Previous
Following on from my photo of Westminster on Extras yesterday, this was the play we saw. Got the idea from Issi @jamibann who saw it recently with her friend.

Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution" presented as theatre in the round in the historic council chambers of County Hall where the GLC (Greater London Council) met. In my school days, "Red Ken" Livingstone was known for his antagonism towards Mrs Thatcher from this building across the Thames to the Houses of Parliament opposite.

Glorious place to see a play and very suited to this particular one.

The images are:
Top: a pano of part of the chamber
Left: main chamber
Centre: marble carving showing leaders of the GLC until its closedown in 1986
Right: the seat where I sat, C64, with its wooden and red leather folded table and the little slider beneath for voting. You can make out my trusty golden walking stick leaning against the wood on the right!
@jamibann Thanks, Issi! It was brilliant.
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@ankers70 Especially for you to answer your question!
March 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great venue.
March 7th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Did the butler do it??

Every photo in your collage is interesting
March 7th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Most interesting photo and information about the Chamber. "Red Ken" along with Arthur Scargill were the big Thatcher opponents but Ken Livingstone was also a great lover of Newts breeding them and doing all he could to protect them.
March 7th, 2025  
