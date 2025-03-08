EXTRAS: for @kjarn @sangwann @onewing

Okay, you guys! Just for you. Took a phone snap just now to show you.
My kitchen floor is a complete mish mash of browns, greens, greys and rust orange in no particular pattern. We inherited it with the house and it is all natural Welsh slate.
It comes in various colours naturally according to chemical and mineral compounds involved: chlorite produces green slate, hematite the purples, carbon the grays and blacks, and hematite and iron oxide the reds and oranges.
Originally it will have had a sealant on to enhance the different colours and help it not to chip and lose slices off the top. That is long gone now and it has various white or cream sections where the top layer has chipped off. I have been known to stain those with teabags to tone them down! 😅
As to this colour…..the tile itself it is just a slightly more muted version of this rust orange which I enhanced for the ochre I needed today via “posterise” setting on Affinity.
I chose this particular tile to focus on because it was a good strong colour already. You can see it at the top of the image. Didn’t need much help to brighten to this. Pulled down the greens and blues to give the orange more prominence is all and added "posterise" slightly to bring out that colour by itself.