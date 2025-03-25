Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Extras: Winchester Cathedral
This is part of the south transept and its wooden ceiling. I rather enjoyed the juxtaposition of Norman paintwork, the modern statue and the pillared arches.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3092
photos
162
followers
80
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
79
80
81
82
189
83
190
84
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd March 2025 1:24pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov, I love everything about this wonderful shot.
March 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such much detail to see.
March 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous pov!
March 25th, 2025
