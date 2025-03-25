Previous
Extras: Winchester Cathedral by casablanca
Extras: Winchester Cathedral

This is part of the south transept and its wooden ceiling. I rather enjoyed the juxtaposition of Norman paintwork, the modern statue and the pillared arches.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov, I love everything about this wonderful shot.
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such much detail to see.
March 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous pov!
March 25th, 2025  
