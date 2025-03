Extras: Asher

A third shot from Winchester and this is a statue of Licoricia and her son Asher. it is the year 1250 and she is holding a tax demand in her hand for Henry III. She knows him well as she is a well to do Jewish lady, who met him often in the Great Hall at Winchester.



Asher is holding a Dreidel in his hand, an ancient spinning top game that is still played at Hanukkah.



The statues are on Jewry Street right by the theatre in Winchester.