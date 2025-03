Extras: Jane Austen's grave

Of interest to many Winchester Cathedral visitors, the grave of Jane Austen is notable for its inscription that excludes any mention of her writing. This is because most of her work had been published anonymously in her lifetime and her fame didn't really occur until after her death. There is a brass plaque on the wall nearby to correct this and add this information, but I found that most interesting. So if you're not famous yet, don't despair. You may well be when you're dead!