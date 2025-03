Extras: All Saints, Hinton Ampner

We went to a National Trust property on our way home from Winchester on Sunday. Hinton Ampner is the former home of Ralph Dutton, the 8th Baron Sherborne, who created the gardens there after inheriting the house and left it to the National Trust after he died in 1985.



All Saints Church is an historic Grade II listed church in the grounds. This beautiful window is at the opposite end to the altar and I thought it was just gorgeous.



Best on black