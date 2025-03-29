Previous
Extras: Ralph Dutton, 8th Baron Sherborne by casablanca
Extras: Ralph Dutton, 8th Baron Sherborne

These books were written by the owner of Hinton Ampner in 1948 (The English Interior) and 1935 (The English Garden).

They chronicle the development and ideas of English houses and gardens from 1066 to the 20th Century, areas of history he was passionate and knowledgeable about.

The National Trust had these chairs set up in the lovely Drawing Room with copies of the books available for you to read, should you wish to. I noticed copies of these and other books he wrote dotted around the house and library. Lovely idea.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Great idea.
March 29th, 2025  
