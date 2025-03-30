Extras: Just glorious

Attended a concert last night in Cambridge and was delighted to hear a lovely friend play, who is the Leader of this orchestra and also had the dubious honour at one time of being my violin teacher. She's a brave lady 😅



Plus the wonderful British-Romanian pianist Florian Mitrea playing the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5. Sublime performer. The joyfulness of Dvorak's 8th Symphony to end with, making it all a super evening of beautiful music.



Twice as special to be able to catch up with our friend again. She's a gem as well as being an immensely talented musician. Always a joy to see her. ❤️

