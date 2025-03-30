Previous
Extras: Just glorious by casablanca
195 / 365

Extras: Just glorious

Attended a concert last night in Cambridge and was delighted to hear a lovely friend play, who is the Leader of this orchestra and also had the dubious honour at one time of being my violin teacher. She's a brave lady 😅

Plus the wonderful British-Romanian pianist Florian Mitrea playing the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5. Sublime performer. The joyfulness of Dvorak's 8th Symphony to end with, making it all a super evening of beautiful music.

Twice as special to be able to catch up with our friend again. She's a gem as well as being an immensely talented musician. Always a joy to see her. ❤️
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of what must have been an amazing concert, I would have loved it too.
March 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
So delighted to hear that you had such a grand opportunity! ☺️
March 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Sounds a great evening.
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact