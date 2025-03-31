Extras: Patrick

Today we said our final goodbyes to this dear old friend of ours, so this is a diary shot for me.



We have hundreds of wonderful and often witty memories of this extraordinary man and his good lady wife whom I have known since the late 1970's. Amazing mind, brilliantly eccentric, generous hearted and a wonderful sense of humour. A career microbiologist and lecturer and a great Bible teacher too.



He is the man who said to me many many years ago "always have a friend who is older than you because then they are old and you are not." Loved him. Glad to have had the privilege of knowing him. Delightful, as it always is at these things, to catch up with mutual old friends too. RIP, dear friend. You will be much missed. ❤️

