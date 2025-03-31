Extras: Patrick

Previous
Today we said our final goodbyes to this dear old friend of ours, so this is a diary shot for me.

We have hundreds of wonderful and often witty memories of this extraordinary man and his good lady wife whom I have known since the late 1970's. Amazing mind, brilliantly eccentric, generous hearted and a wonderful sense of humour. A career microbiologist and lecturer and a great Bible teacher too.

He is the man who said to me many many years ago "always have a friend who is older than you because then they are old and you are not." Loved him. Glad to have had the privilege of knowing him. Delightful, as it always is at these things, to catch up with mutual old friends too. RIP, dear friend. You will be much missed. ❤️
Thom Mitchell ace
Awww, what a joyous-looking smile!
March 31st, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
That's excellent advice until you outlive your friends.
I am sorry to hear about the passing of a dear friend.
March 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful charismatic smile & fabulous tie…… beautiful words for a very special friend. Wonderful memories will still here…
March 31st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
What a loss.
March 31st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
So sorry for your loss!
March 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
What a marvelous portrait. Very sorry for your loss.
March 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
So sad. I was thinking about you and thinking about you today too. Hope you are okay.
March 31st, 2025  
