Extras: Sue

Another day, another funeral. Thank you for your kind thoughts on Patrick yesterday.I now post my love and affection for the lovely Sue whom we gathered to remember and celebrate today. An emotional time with many familiar faces in the church. She was a bundle of laughter, kindess, positivity, faith, pragmatism and good humour, she had a big welcoming heart and a smile that lit up anywhere she went. All the tributes to her celebrated her huge love for people, it was quite wonderful. Grateful to have had her in my life. RIP, dear Sue.Main album: one subject, music