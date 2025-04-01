Extras: Sue

Previous
Another day, another funeral. Thank you for your kind thoughts on Patrick yesterday.

I now post my love and affection for the lovely Sue whom we gathered to remember and celebrate today. An emotional time with many familiar faces in the church. She was a bundle of laughter, kindess, positivity, faith, pragmatism and good humour, she had a big welcoming heart and a smile that lit up anywhere she went. All the tributes to her celebrated her huge love for people, it was quite wonderful. Grateful to have had her in my life. RIP, dear Sue.


Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Barb ace
Another truly beautiful tribute to a very dear friend. She looks and sounds to have been a very lovely and unique person. I can certainly understand your sense of loss after reading your short description of Sue! Kind of made me wish I could have know her!! Love and hugs to you this week of double loss!
April 1st, 2025  
Dianne ace
So hard to have to say goodbye to dear friends
April 1st, 2025  
