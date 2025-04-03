Sign up
Previous
198 / 365
Extras: Fritillaria
Love this Spring flower, also known as Snakeshead. Such a lovely shape and pattern.
Main album, Music Day 3:
https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-04-03
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3112
photos
162
followers
80
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
46
90
91
197
47
92
198
93
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd April 2025 7:11am
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely flowers.
April 3rd, 2025
