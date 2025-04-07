Extras: Pieris

Previous
My extras is currently a bit of a diary as I wander around my garden, checking out what is blooming and what is not.

This is a Pieris 'Forest Flame' shrub and the leaves are a stunning vivid red with this creamy white cascades of bell-like flowers.
