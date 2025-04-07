Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Extras: Pieris
My extras is currently a bit of a diary as I wander around my garden, checking out what is blooming and what is not.
This is a Pieris 'Forest Flame' shrub and the leaves are a stunning vivid red with this creamy white cascades of bell-like flowers.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Views
7
7
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th April 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
