EXTRAS: Mono version by casablanca
205 / 365

EXTRAS: Mono version

Andrew, you are right! I think I prefer this one. What do you think?

Colour version here: https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-05-15
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
56% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
I like the monochrome best...
May 15th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I much prefer this, thanks for doing it.
May 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Colour for me ;-)
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Both work well.
May 15th, 2025  
