Previous
205 / 365
EXTRAS: Mono version
Andrew, you are right! I think I prefer this one. What do you think?
Colour version here:
https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-05-15
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3177
photos
165
followers
85
following
56% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th May 2025 7:11am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
May 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
I like the monochrome best...
May 15th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
I much prefer this, thanks for doing it.
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Colour for me ;-)
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Both work well.
May 15th, 2025
