206 / 365
Extras: Song Title Challenge: Haven't Met You Yet
Watched this lovely redhead lady in front of me walking to work in London with all that space around her and started humming this song:
Michael Bublé
Haven't Met You Yet
Clink on link to hear the song:
link
20th May 2025
20th May 25
3
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3188
photos
167
followers
86
following
56% complete
7
3
1
Extras
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
20th May 2025 8:07am
Tags
songtitle-116
Brennie B
Oh .love it !
May 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
such a beautiful image and scene, I love all the tones.
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the colour tones.
May 20th, 2025
