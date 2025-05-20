Previous
Extras: Song Title Challenge: Haven't Met You Yet by casablanca
Extras: Song Title Challenge: Haven't Met You Yet

Watched this lovely redhead lady in front of me walking to work in London with all that space around her and started humming this song:

Michael Bublé Haven't Met You Yet

Clink on link to hear the song: link
Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Brennie B
Oh .love it !
May 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
such a beautiful image and scene, I love all the tones.
May 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the colour tones.
May 20th, 2025  
