207 / 365
EXTRAS: ICM Pine Tree
Thought I would give this a whirl.
ICM challenge, details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50774/icm-12-started-give-it-a-go!
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th May 2025 6:28pm
Tags
icm-12
Jo
ace
Very effective
May 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh I like it !
May 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Up & upwards!
May 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great ICM.
May 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
May 26th, 2025
