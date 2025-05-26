Previous
EXTRAS: ICM Pine Tree by casablanca
207 / 365

EXTRAS: ICM Pine Tree

Thought I would give this a whirl.

ICM challenge, details here:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50774/icm-12-started-give-it-a-go!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Very effective
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh I like it !
May 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Up & upwards!
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great ICM.
May 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact