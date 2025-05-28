Previous
EXTRAS: Windrush Sculpture, Waterloo by casablanca
208 / 365

EXTRAS: Windrush Sculpture, Waterloo

An entry for the new round of Statues, Memorials and Sculptures. It is the National Windrush Monument sculpture on London's Waterloo Station concourse, which I found striking. This is an edited phone shot. Need to return with my big camera as it is an interesting piece to photograph.

By Basil Watson, it commemorates the so called Windrush generation, the British Afro-Caribbeans who arrived in Britain in 1948 on the ship Empire Windrush. They are seen here standing on their suitcases, taking a look at their new country.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50769/new-round-of-statues,-memorials-and-sculptures-starts-now
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A moment to remember …..scary moment I expect not knowing what was going to become of them. So glad they have their own monument!
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact