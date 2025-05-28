EXTRAS: Windrush Sculpture, Waterloo

An entry for the new round of Statues, Memorials and Sculptures. It is the National Windrush Monument sculpture on London's Waterloo Station concourse, which I found striking. This is an edited phone shot. Need to return with my big camera as it is an interesting piece to photograph.By Basil Watson, it commemorates the so called Windrush generation, the British Afro-Caribbeans who arrived in Britain in 1948 on the ship Empire Windrush. They are seen here standing on their suitcases, taking a look at their new country.