Previous
210 / 365
Joyful meeting
Met up with the wonderful Brennie
@brennieb
and her group of friends, relatives and military veterans over coffee in Covent Garden this morning. What fabulous people! And an absolute joy to meet her after so long enjoying her company on here.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
4
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3220
photos
170
followers
84
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
151
152
153
154
155
156
210
157
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th June 2025 12:24pm
narayani
ace
Lovely shot of you both
June 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
How exciting to meet up.
June 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wonderful for both of you, lovely shot of the happy smiles too.
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture of you both.
June 6th, 2025
