Joyful meeting by casablanca
210 / 365

Joyful meeting

Met up with the wonderful Brennie @brennieb and her group of friends, relatives and military veterans over coffee in Covent Garden this morning. What fabulous people! And an absolute joy to meet her after so long enjoying her company on here.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
narayani ace
Lovely shot of you both
June 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
How exciting to meet up.
June 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
How wonderful for both of you, lovely shot of the happy smiles too.
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of you both.
June 6th, 2025  
