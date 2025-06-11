Previous
Extras: Strawberry Moon by casablanca
212 / 365

Hmm, had a debate as I wandered around the garden late last night with a camera on my way to bed. Moon detail or colour of the clouds?

I couldn't seem to get both, so this time I opted for no detail but the pleasure of how the sky looked as she came up between the trees in the far distance. Just for fun.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured with the silhouettes.
June 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured.
June 11th, 2025  
