Extras: Poetry Friday

The Last Bee

After the last ee
Had uzzed its last uzz
The irds and the utterflies
Did what they could

ut soon the fields lay are
Few flowers were left
Nature was roken
And the planet ereft

Brian Bilston
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beverley ace
Beautiful ee in the poppy, and oh boy I love this poem…
A wonderful smile for friday…😄
June 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
A clever poem and a lovely shot to go with it.
June 13th, 2025  
