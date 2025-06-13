Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
213 / 365
Extras: Poetry Friday
The Last Bee
After the last ee
Had uzzed its last uzz
The irds and the utterflies
Did what they could
ut soon the fields lay are
Few flowers were left
Nature was roken
And the planet ereft
Brian Bilston
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3231
photos
169
followers
85
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Latest from all albums
160
80
161
212
162
163
213
164
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th June 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful ee in the poppy, and oh boy I love this poem…
A wonderful smile for friday…😄
June 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
A clever poem and a lovely shot to go with it.
June 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
A wonderful smile for friday…😄