EXTRAS: Sunset by casablanca
215 / 365

EXTRAS: Sunset

Just because the sky was a bit lovely tonight when I arrived at a medical appointment.

Main photo of Sprig the Irish Elf here today:
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
narayani ace
Fabulous sky!
December 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous golden rays.
December 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning !
December 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
December 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous light!
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful golden beams of joy. Hope all is good with you…
December 4th, 2025  
