215 / 365
EXTRAS: Sunset
Just because the sky was a bit lovely tonight when I arrived at a medical appointment.
Main photo of Sprig the Irish Elf here today:
https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-12-04
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
6
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3406
photos
177
followers
83
following
58% complete
215
Latest from all albums
331
332
333
334
335
336
215
337
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th December 2025 3:28pm
Privacy
Public
narayani
ace
Fabulous sky!
December 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous golden rays.
December 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
December 4th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
December 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous light!
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful golden beams of joy. Hope all is good with you…
December 4th, 2025
