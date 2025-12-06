Previous
EXTRAS: Are you quite sure? by casablanca
216 / 365

EXTRAS: Are you quite sure?

The ad tag this year is "This is not just food, this is M&S Christmas Food."

Great tag but..... I could have sworn amaryllis were not edible....in fact....poisonous....
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact