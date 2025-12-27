Sign up
217 / 365
EXTRAS: Free Bird (song challenge)
Irresistible as one of the soundtracks of my life in the 70's soared into my memory watching the seagull. Lynyrd Skynryd and "Free Bird"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNRKX8GwPo
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3431
photos
177
followers
85
following
59% complete
217
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
27th December 2025 9:35am
Tags
songtitle-123
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the BIF.
December 27th, 2025
