EXTRAS: Free Bird (song challenge) by casablanca
EXTRAS: Free Bird (song challenge)

Irresistible as one of the soundtracks of my life in the 70's soared into my memory watching the seagull. Lynyrd Skynryd and "Free Bird"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNRKX8GwPo
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the BIF.
