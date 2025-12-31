Previous
Last Sunset of 2025 by casablanca
218 / 365

Last Sunset of 2025

Farewell to an exceptionally tough year and hoping for better things in 2026. God bless you, my 365 friends.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
59% complete

Paul J ace
Clouds and snow here in Western Pa so we didn’t see the last sunset. God bless you and your family this coming year and prayers for it to be a much easier year for “yinz”. ( Pittsburghese for you all )
January 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
God bless you Casa and family, may 2026 bring health , peace and happiness .. xx
January 1st, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
HNY Cassa. Hope 2026 is good for you and yours. Hope to catch up IRL sometime.
January 1st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
2025 was a tough year, fingers crossed for a much better 2026 xx
January 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wishing you & the boys health & happiness in 2026! Look forward to catching up in person too xx
January 1st, 2026  
