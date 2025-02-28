Sign up
43 / 365
FoR Calendar 2025
Self Explanatory! Thanks, Ann
@olivetreeann
for hosting. Always a fun month, even if I went a bit rogue in the final week as I neglected to remember the theme!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
9
4
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3061
photos
160
followers
78
following
11% complete
43
Tags
for2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous calendar.
February 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I wondered who would have done their month to view already - and there in my photo-feed - it's you! :-)
February 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb calendar view of your efforts!
February 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Perhaps you went a bit rouge!!
February 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I think you did really well, unlike me who never does flash of red, to my shame! I liked you rogue but!
February 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great calendar.
February 28th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
A wonderful calendar!
February 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great calendar, well done. So glad you went rogue, I love your final week.
February 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
bravo Casa' a great February 2025
February 28th, 2025
