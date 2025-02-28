FoR Calendar 2025 by casablanca
43 / 365

FoR Calendar 2025

Self Explanatory! Thanks, Ann @olivetreeann for hosting. Always a fun month, even if I went a bit rogue in the final week as I neglected to remember the theme!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous calendar.
February 28th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I wondered who would have done their month to view already - and there in my photo-feed - it's you! :-)
February 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb calendar view of your efforts!
February 28th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Perhaps you went a bit rouge!!
February 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I think you did really well, unlike me who never does flash of red, to my shame! I liked you rogue but!
February 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great calendar.
February 28th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
A wonderful calendar!
February 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great calendar, well done. So glad you went rogue, I love your final week.
February 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
bravo Casa' a great February 2025
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact