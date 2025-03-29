Previous
Errm, eclipse, was it?? by casablanca
45 / 365

Errm, eclipse, was it??

From my corner of England, there was a fair amount of light cloud but this was supposedly the partial eclipse at its height. We played with homemade pinhole cameras on the ground in the garden, then I turned my camera on to screen so I didn't have to look through it, pointed it at the sky and shot.

Most of the images show a perfectly round sun. This one was at its absolute peak of coverage here and apart from the plane tracks going straight across the sun, you can just see if you look hard enough a tiny chunk out of the bottom right. I think that is as good as it is going to get here! Bit of a damp squib, but fun to go out and try anyway.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Casablanca

Mags ace
Very mysterious and moody!
March 29th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I didn't even bother! Well done :-)
I could see a chunk out of top right ...
March 29th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What fun, great result
March 29th, 2025  
