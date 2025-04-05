Previous
"Room for a little 'un?" by casablanca
48 / 365

To join in with the WWYD competition I have ended up hosting (eek!) this is my bit of fun with the image. Runs til 30th April. Tag attached, details and original image here:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50551/wwyd-237-starts-today-come-and-play!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
13% complete

Rob Z ace
Lol - that's super interpretation - gives lots of inspiration for your challenge. :)
April 5th, 2025  
