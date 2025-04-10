Previous
Moonrise in Bubblewrapland by casablanca
49 / 365

Moonrise in Bubblewrapland

For the mundane Bubblewrap Challenge. It's actually a pearl headed pin stuck in the green supposedly eco friendly bubblewrap, but it looked like the moon to me!

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50566/mundane-bubblewrap
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
Casablanca 🇬🇧
13% complete

