Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
51 / 365

No Mow May

I leave my whole side lawn under my huge copper beech tree for wildflowers and bulbs and whatever else wants to grow there or visit. I only mow a small section of it but have left it for now.

It is full of dandelion clocks currently and many of them, like this, are half blown by the wind. Bees love dandelions so it looks like we will have plenty more for them!

3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture for No mow May it also could represent h& h with the half blown away seed heads !
May 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@beryl Ooh I never thought of that!
May 3rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, they are so photogenic
May 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact