Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
51 / 365
No Mow May
I leave my whole side lawn under my huge copper beech tree for wildflowers and bulbs and whatever else wants to grow there or visit. I only mow a small section of it but have left it for now.
It is full of dandelion clocks currently and many of them, like this, are half blown by the wind. Bees love dandelions so it looks like we will have plenty more for them!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3151
photos
164
followers
86
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
51
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture for No mow May it also could represent h& h with the half blown away seed heads !
May 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@beryl
Ooh I never thought of that!
May 3rd, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, they are so photogenic
May 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
May 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close