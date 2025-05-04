Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

Another peek into my little grandly named wildflower meadow left to do its stuff for the benefit of wildlife.

Just spotted some daffodils I missed from dead heading! Bluebells all looking nice now and plenty of grass and dandelions.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely blubes
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
I do wish we had bluebells here.
May 4th, 2025  
