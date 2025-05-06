Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
No Mow May
Just popped out into my garden to see how the wildflower meadow is doing. Buttercups all bursting through now. Love the mix of blues and yellows.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3157
photos
165
followers
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
6th May 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
JackieR
ace
Oooh bet that colourful mound dominates your garden so prettily
May 6th, 2025
