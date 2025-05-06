Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
54 / 365

No Mow May

Just popped out into my garden to see how the wildflower meadow is doing. Buttercups all bursting through now. Love the mix of blues and yellows.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

JackieR ace
Oooh bet that colourful mound dominates your garden so prettily
May 6th, 2025  
