No Mow May by casablanca
56 / 365

No Mow May

Suddenly loads of this has sprung up in my wildflower meadow. Such a delicate blue flower and it is called Speedwell.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty little flowers.
May 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So daintily pretty and such a gorgeous clear blue !
May 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love these oh-so-delicate little flowers.
May 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, beautifully captured.
May 8th, 2025  
