57 / 365
No Mow May
Cow parsley starting to grow in my unmown bit of garden now too. I love its ethereal wispiness of the little flowers. It always makes me think of fields in Summer.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
nomowmay-25
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely background dof and tones.
May 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and dainty and beautifully captured against a such dreamy colours and tones in the background - fav
May 9th, 2025
