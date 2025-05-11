Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

Vetch flowering well in my no mow area, though the flowers go over quite fast.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely - I haven't seen the vetch in flower for years ! What we miss with our constant mowing and tidying our gardens.
May 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
The vetch is such a pretty flower.
May 11th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture of these pretty little flowers.
May 11th, 2025  
