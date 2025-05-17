Sign up
64 / 365
No Mow May
Green alkanet with its gorgeous blue flowers, a little bigger than Forget-me-Not but not dissimilar in style. It's been springing up in my wildflower patch this month.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
nomowmay-25
Diana
ace
Beautiful focus and dof, such gorgeous little blooms.
May 17th, 2025
